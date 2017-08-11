Chris Simms Joining NBC Sports to Co-Host PFT Live, Do Notre Dame Studio

Chris Simms is joining NBC Sports, The Big Lead has learned from a source with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

Simms will co-host PFT Live, which is a daily morning show simulcast on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN, with Mike Florio. Additionally, he will be a part of NBC’s studio coverage for Notre Dame games.

Simms, who played quarterback for Texas, played for the Bucs for most of his five-year NFL career, and spent one season as an assistant for the Patriots, will also continue to do NFL analysis for Bleacher Report.

An NBC spokesman declined comment.