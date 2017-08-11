Ezekiel Elliott Statement Indicates a Battle Is Brewing in Appeals Process

Ezekiel Elliott, as you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, received a six-game suspension from the NFL today. In a statement, Elliott’s attorneys make it clear that they do not agree with the league’s evidence collection:

The Tom Brady case made it pretty clear that the NFL’s personal conduct policy really enables the league to enact whatever punishment it wishes, but if Elliott can indeed produce “credible and controverting evidence” perhaps he stands a minor chance at getting his suspension shortened?