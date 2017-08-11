Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Reportedly 'Definite'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is going to be suspended according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Florio says a league source characterized Elliott’s suspension as “definite” though the length isn’t know.

Florio also said the “prevailing view” around the NFL is that Elliott would be suspended under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Most expect word of a possible suspension to come down as soon as Friday.

Elliott has had a string of high-profile off-field incidents dating back to February of 2016. He was accused of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend and she called police on him in February and July of last year. The July incidents occurred over several days.

Videos and photos later surfaced of Elliott pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. And recently he was accused of punching a DJ in the face at a nightclub.

How bad has Elliott’s rep gotten around the NFL? Apparently the league’s investigators view him as “Public Enemy No. 1.” Yikes.

We’ll keep you updated with news of the suspension.