Leonard Fournette Gains 31 Yards on 9 Carries, Proclaims NFL Easy and Slower Than He Expected

Leonard Fournette carried the ball 9 times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24 win over the New England Patriots. While 3.4 yards per carry in his first preseason game may seem unimpressive and just a bit Trent Richardson-esque, there is no cause for concern because Fournette thought the game was pretty easy. Via NFL.com:

“It’s a lot slower than I really thought,” Fournette said. “That’s how I’ve been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, ‘It’s going to be fast.’ But by me playing in the SEC that kind of helped me a lot. I think to me it was really easy.”

Everyone together: S-E-C SPEED!

While that’s a great compliment to his former college conference, it might be tough to determine the speed of the NFL game when all 9 carries appeared to be designed runs between the tackles. Fournette only made it outside the hash marks once and his longest carry of the game was 8-yards. A few more games with the Jaguars and he might have a different perspective on the ease of the game.