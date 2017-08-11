Roundup: North Korea Tensions Still High; Taylor Swift Testifies; Who Wants to Host the Olympics?

North Korea situation still quite hot … John Kelly on the cover of TIME … Jason Miller and A.J. Delgado’s love child … Will the MLS ever pick up … Mark Zuckerberg, still rich … New Chicago Sun-Times owner getting a crash course in the news business … Behind LaDainian Tomlinson’s wonderful Hall of Fame speech … Want to feel old? Mike Gundy is almost 50 … Wisconsin loses Jack Cichy for the year … Taylor Swift testifies in groping trial … Two teen babysitters allegedly put an infant in the refrigerator … If Brad Ausmus wears “Fire” on his jersey, he’ll redeem himself … We all do this … Les Miles getting TV work … Highly dubious anyone’s actually saying “hold my avocado” …. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line is a major moneymaker … Interesting read on the Anne Frank center … Chris Paul’s LA home is for sale … Rachel Dratch gets 20-year-old parking ticket … Kyrie Irving and the Cavs didn’t do much talking during the playoff run … Everything’s coming up Cutler … Coach K getting knee replacement surgery … Dow down … and that picture is of Abigail Ratchford.

Postponing the 2020 election would be a great way to bring about absolute chaos. [The Hill]

In reading these post-Olympic host follow-ups, one wonders why any city would even want them. [ESPN]

The time a dog ate a heart on One Tree Hill. [The Ringer]

Was nice to have Weekend Update back for a night. [Uproxx]

What do we think of the Timberwolves new uniforms?

The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

It’s not delivery, it’s disaster.

18-wheeler containing frozen DiGiorno and Tombstone pizzas crashes, spilling the pies across an Arkansas highway. https://t.co/6GiQMzmTm6 pic.twitter.com/0av3UO1pQj — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2017

Keegan-Michael Key on one of the best skits to ever air on his show.