Roundup: North Korea Tensions Still High; Taylor Swift Testifies; Who Wants to Host the Olympics?

North Korea situation still quite hot … John Kelly on the cover of TIME … Jason Miller and A.J. Delgado’s love childWill the MLS ever pick upMark Zuckerberg, still rich … New Chicago Sun-Times owner getting a crash course in the news business … Behind LaDainian Tomlinson’s wonderful Hall of Fame speech … Want to feel old? Mike Gundy is almost 50 … Wisconsin loses Jack Cichy for the yearTaylor Swift testifies in groping trial … Two teen babysitters allegedly put an infant in the refrigeratorIf Brad Ausmus wears “Fire” on his jersey, he’ll redeem himself … We all do thisLes Miles getting TV work … Highly dubious anyone’s actually saying “hold my avocado” …. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line is a major moneymaker … Interesting read on the Anne Frank centerChris Paul’s LA home is for sale … Rachel Dratch gets 20-year-old parking ticket … Kyrie Irving and the Cavs didn’t do much talking during the playoff run … Everything’s coming up Cutler … Coach K getting knee replacement surgery Dow down … and that picture is of Abigail Ratchford.

Postponing the 2020 election would be a great way to bring about absolute chaos. [The Hill]

In reading these post-Olympic host follow-ups, one wonders why any city would even want them. [ESPN]

The time a dog ate a heart on One Tree Hill. [The Ringer]

Was nice to have Weekend Update back for a night. [Uproxx]

What do we think of the Timberwolves new uniforms?

It’s not delivery, it’s disaster.

Keegan-Michael Key on one of the best skits to ever air on his show.

