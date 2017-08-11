Twitter Reacts Hilariously To Derek Jeter Becoming Marlins Owner

Twitter was out in full force after news broke that the Miami Marlins had been purchased by a group led by New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Everyone was having fun with the news, and we combed the depths of the Twitter machine to find the best for you.

While Jeter is the focus of much of the praise and range, soon-to-be former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria caught a lot of hate.

Enjoy:

Someone at @PlayersTribune is getting fired for letting the Herald beat them on the Jeter-buying-the-Marlins scoop — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) August 11, 2017

If I was running The Players Tribune, I'd take the guy assigned to cover the Marlins sale and bust him back down to preps. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) August 11, 2017

Derek Jeter: 3,000+ hits

Future 1st Ballot HOF

5-time WS Champion

Married to Hannah Davis

Baby girl on the way

Owns the Miami Marlins pic.twitter.com/vcG1KVc7u9 — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) August 11, 2017

Jeter putting up 2.1% of money needed to buy Marlins but getting main say over baseball/business ops is a bigger steal than his Gold Gloves — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) August 11, 2017

Jeter gonna pay 25 mil & be the boss of a 1.2 Billion dollar sale, all time off the field player — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) August 11, 2017

Jeffrey Loria won two World Series titles while helming the Marlins and still may go down as the worst owner in MLB history. Impressive. https://t.co/Jgg1SLhhOy — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) August 11, 2017

As a #Mets fan, I truly hoped Jeffrey Loria would've owned the Marlins for eternity. — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) August 11, 2017

Derek Jeter reveals what percentage he actually owns of the @Marlins pic.twitter.com/zLpVf2q22Y — Robbie (@Rchap81) August 11, 2017

Jeter has never taken an L https://t.co/tWuUfCUgwG — In Hahn We Trust (@Scott_CEOofSUH) August 11, 2017

Derek Jeter just bought a whole ass MLB team, meanwhile I couldn't even afford guac on my burrito today — lili huerta. (@SillyLili_11) August 11, 2017

After over a decade since the Marlins owned Jeter and the Yankees in the '03 World Series, Jeter now owns the Marlins. #poetic — Brett Benes (@bbenes_13) August 11, 2017

Just when you think you couldn't dislike the Marlins current ownership any more… https://t.co/1asHdef1xX — Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) August 11, 2017

Yeah but he had to pay for that new ballpa… pic.twitter.com/9exycWFK2F — OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) August 11, 2017

Marlins opening day should have Derek Jeter gift basket giveaways. — Chris Posada (@CPoTweetsStuff) August 11, 2017

Wait 'til Jeter sees what they charge for a tiny coffee though — Ted Berg (@OGTedBerg) August 11, 2017

Oh goodie, we get to hear about Jeter nonstop again. — Annie 🏳️‍🌈 (@DirtyWaterNJ444) August 11, 2017

You think the first thing Jeter does is go make himself a 1997 World Series ring so he can have a 96, 97, 98, 99, 00 set? — T.J. Lauerman (@ThatSportsGamer) August 11, 2017

BREAKING Derek Jeter now owns the Marlins.. in related news, Chase Utley still owns the Mets. — pls (@doyerspls) August 11, 2017

LORIA IS GONE. JETER AND MJ ARE IN pic.twitter.com/qTanVqxDRF — hey (@EricDaEric) August 11, 2017