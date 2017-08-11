VIDEO: Rod Pampling Hit the Greatest Shot in Major Championship History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rod Pampling and his playing partners were rushing to get another hole in before the horn sounded and marked the end of play for the second round of the PGA Championship. If the horn sounds after a player has teed off the rest of the group can tee off and finish the hole, so Pampling, who is 12-over and well outside the cut, ran up to the next tee and gave us all one of the best tee shots ever.

Watch for yourself!

There is nothing better than watching golfers run to finish their rounds. This should become a thing.

Please note there is some sarcasm used here.