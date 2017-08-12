Baltimore Ravens Fans Anti-Colin Kaepernick Sentiment Reaches Fever Pitch

Ryan Mallett completed 9-of-18 passes for 58 yards in the Baltimore Ravens 23-3 preseason opening win over Washington on Thursday. John Woodrum and Dustin Vaughan also played and are real people who exist. After the game Ravens coach John Harbaugh praised Mallett for playing winning football. Via ESPN:

“I thought he played winning football. He played good football,” Harbaugh said. “Just what we asked him to do.”

Meanwhile, remember those vocal anti-Colin Kaepernick fans?

The Ravens have heard from numerous fans regarding Kaepernick in the last couple of days, many staunchly opposed to his signing… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 28, 2017

One lady made a sign. One sign for every game the Ravens will win with Ryan Mallett at quarterback.