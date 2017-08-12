PGA Championship Third Round Odds and Tee Times: Kisner and Matsuyama at the Top

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second round of the PGA Championship is in the books and just like the first round, it was a tough one. Players struggled to make putts early in the day and were forced to play safe, but after play was suspended for an hour and 43 minutes due to rain, that changed drastically. Players quickly realized that the greens were much more receptive which allowed for much more aggressive play. Ball marks, which couldn’t be seen on the greens prior to the rain, were now clearly visible and balls were backing up instead of bouncing forward.

Leaders

Kevin Kisner went out and fired off another four-under 67 to take a fairly commanding lead early. Kisner, who said he loves the bermuda greens, appeared to be the only player to have them figured out during the early part of the day. It remained that way until Hideki Matsuyama carded a bogey-free round that included six birdies, five of which came over the last seven holes. Jason Day climbed all the way up to six-under and is playing spectacular golf as are Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Hideki made just two putts outside of 8 feet in his 64. His birdie putts:

No. 5: 8 feet

7: 6'

12: 11'

13: 6'

14: 6'

15: 2'

17: 7' — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 11, 2017

The top of the leaderboard isn’t so bad and the weekend should be quite fun.

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook

Hideki Matsuyama +165 Jason Day +408 Kevin Kisner +468 Rickie Fowler +1363 Louis Oosthuizen +1547 Justin Thomas +1636 Francesco Molinari +2393 Paul Casey +3123 Chris Stroud +3123 Brooks Koepka +5250

Missed the cut

Justin Rose

Daniel Berger

Bubba Watson

Jimmy Walker

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Phil Mickelson

John Daly

Tee Times