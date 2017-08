K-Pop group Fantastie is in Hawaii this weekend. On Friday they stopped by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors practice where they surprised junior offensive lineman Zeno Choi with a scholarship. The group members then nervously shrunk as teammates mobbed Choi. Then there were awkward photo ops. It will probably be a long time before a K-Pop group is again involved in an American football scholarship reveal.

What do you get when you add a d-lineman, a K-Pop band, & a mysterious envelope? A crazy Rolovich concoction

DETAILS https://t.co/2b0C5qnTJy pic.twitter.com/CVhBf98u5V — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) August 12, 2017