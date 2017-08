CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Graham DeLaet nearly pulled off one of the more rare shots on the PGA Tour when he almost hit it in the hole with his drive on the par-4 14th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship. It would have been only the second ace on a par-4 in PGA Tour history.

THIS … for just the second par-4 ace in PGA TOUR history … 😱😱😱😱 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fCMhxBddrE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 12, 2017