Joshua Kelley has been featured on this site a few times with some of the crazy golf trick shots he’s pulled off. This new one he’s posted to Instagram takes quite a bit of precision.

In the video below, Kelley swings and hits the ball on top of it causing it to pop up and land on a practice green behind him where it the banks off a curb and into a hole.

Seriously, come on man.

