WATCH: Conor McGregor Lit Up Paulie Malignaggi In Sparring Session

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi had several sparring sessions in preparation for McGregor’s upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather. Well, according to a video posted by UFC president Dana White, McGregor absolutely lit Malignaggi up.

Check these two videos out:

For all the people who think @thenotoriousmma can't box. This is gonna be a FIGHT!!!! For those that don't know this is Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion. A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

And again:

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Malignaggi is a former IBF junior welterweight and WBA welterweight titleholder. The 36-year-old had a career record of 36-8, while McGregor has never actually boxed before. And there’s no doubt McGregor was absolutely tagging Malignaggi.

Now look, these videos could be planted and/or staged to drum up interest in McGregor’s fight with Mayweather. But given Malignaggi’s reaction to their publication, there’s a pretty good chance these are legit.

No one has ever questioned McGregor’s power. In fact, his only real shot against Mayweather is to land some big shots. Still, for those who think McGregor has absolutely no chance in this fight (like me), this could give them pause.