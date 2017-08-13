Chickenpox Ravaging San Diego State Football Team

Three members of the San Diego State football team have come down with chickenpox, a virus most of us get as small children and never again, and coaches are afraid the outbreak is not contained, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
“I’m afraid that it might not be just three of them,” SDSU head coach Rocky Long said after Saturday night’s scrimmage. “The team’s been together for a whole week now.
“It’s dramatic if we lose a few more. … What if it hits 10 other ones?”
If it hits “another 10 ones” the Azteks could be in trouble quick. The three players already affected include a starting offensive linemen, and two backup linebackers who play a lot on special teams. Depending how the affected players respond to medication, they would be out between one and three weeks.
The larger concern is whether the outbreak is contained or has already been spread to others. That should be evident within the next 3-5 days. Long said trainers “think it’s an isolated case.”
Comments