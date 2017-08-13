Chickenpox Ravaging San Diego State Football Team

Three members of the San Diego State football team have come down with chickenpox, a virus most of us get as small children and never again, and coaches are afraid the outbreak is not contained, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

“I’m afraid that it might not be just three of them,” SDSU head coach Rocky Long said after Saturday night’s scrimmage. “The team’s been together for a whole week now. “It’s dramatic if we lose a few more. … What if it hits 10 other ones?”

If it hits “another 10 ones” the Azteks could be in trouble quick. The three players already affected include a starting offensive linemen, and two backup linebackers who play a lot on special teams. Depending how the affected players respond to medication, they would be out between one and three weeks.