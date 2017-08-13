Justin Thomas Wins 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Justin Thomas charged up the leaderboard on Sunday to capture his first major championship win at the 99th PGA Championship. Thomas, who was at one point tied at seven-under with five others, roared past Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Stroud, Patrick Reed, and Francesco Molinari.

Thomas provided a flurry of highlights with birdies on the ninth, 10th, 13th, and 17th holes.

Thomas had a little hiccup on the 15th hole when his second shot came up short of the green, but he managed to chip on and walk away with a par to stay at eight-under, one shot clear of Fransico Molinari and Patrick Reed.

Thomas made a great long putt on 9.

Justin Thomas putt on the 10th

Chip in on 13.

Hideki Matsuyama was aiming to become the first player from Japan to win a major championship. Matsuyama couldn’t seem to get the fire power going on the back nine and although he made three birdies, he erased them with five bogies.

Kevin Kisner held the lead until the par-5 seventh hole when his second shot found the water and he relinquished it to Hideki Matsuyama. He followed that with three birdies and three bogies on the back nine.

Patrick Reed also charged up the leaderboard after shooting four-under in his final round that included an unfortunate bogey on the 72nd hole that dropped him to six-under for the championship.

Rickie Fowler made four-straight birdies on the back nine to climb all the way up to five-under entering the 16th hole and finished at that number.

When people claim that the PGA Championship is the forgotten championship or the poor man’s U.S. Open, I hope they’ll remember how exciting and dramatic the finish at Quail Hollow was. I was lucky enough to see it in person and it was spectacular.