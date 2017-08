Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed practice today. When coach Doug Marrone met with the media, he said it was out of caution for a foot injury:

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says RB Leonard Fournette has a foot injury and they're "being careful with him." — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 13, 2017

Leonard Fournette has a foot injury and Marqise Lee was injured near the end of practice, this is what Marrone said about both players pic.twitter.com/KmvTgbCrvj — John Reid (@JohnReid64) August 13, 2017

Good luck to any of us in figuring out the severity of this injury right now, but it goes without saying it’s not a splendid sign for Jacksonville.