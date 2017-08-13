Marshawn Lynch Sat, Wore a Hat for National Anthem

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement this offseason to join the Raiders, sat for the National Anthem before the team’s preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday:

After the game, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said that Lynch told him he’s been sitting for the Anthem for 11 years. As PFT’s Michael David Smith notes, Lynch at the very least stood for the Anthem before a game they found in 2011, and didn’t mention that he’d sat for the Anthem last year when he came out publicly in support of Colin Kaepernick’s protests.

What will be worth monitoring to see whether and how many of Lynch’s Raiders teammates join him this season, and if this is a gesture that continues to be a focal point across the league this season.

Whenever Lynch addresses this with the media, we will gain more insights into his thought process.