PGA Championship Final Round Odds and Tee Times: This is Still Wide Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Round three of the PGA Championship is in the books, and just when it looked like it was Kevin Kisner’s tournament to lose after back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15, he double-bogied the par-4 16th after his second shot found the water and made a bogey on the 18th to drop seven-under, one up on Chris Stroud.

That’s right, I said Chris Stroud. If you don’t know who Stroud is, don’t feel bad because other than a win last week at the Barracuda Championship, no one does. In his 18 starts this season, Stroud has only two top-10 finishes and those came in opposite field events at the Puerto Rico Open and Barracuda. Stroud has made only 10 cuts this season and has only made the cut twice in eight major tournament appearances. He’s not exactly a household name, but then again, neither is Kevin Kisner even though he has a couple of big wins on Tour.

While Kisner and Stroud were battling for the top spot on the leaderboard, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day were going the other direction. Matsuyama shot a disappointing two-over but remains within one of Kisner and Day’s scorecard included four birdies, four bogies, a double, and an quadruple-bogey on the 54th hole. Yes, Jason Day made an eight and threw away any chance he had at winning the PGA Championship after he made a poor decision to attempt a shot around a tree instead of pitching out into the fairway and settling for bogey. He dropped to even for the tournament and needs a miracle to have any chance.

Turning good rounds were Justin Thomas (-5) and Grayson Murray (-3), who shot two-under in the third round, and Graham DeLaet (-2) who shot three-under. Also lurking is major champion Louis Oosthuizen, who shot even to stay at five-under, just three back of Kisner.

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook

Hideki Matsuyama +165 Kevin Kisner +365 Justin Thomas +525 Chris Stroud +605 Louis Oosthuizen +705 Rickie Fowler +4550 Gary Woodland +6550 Patrick Reed +6550 Francesco Molinari +10250 Jason Day +12550

