VIDEO: Justin Thomas Putt Hangs on the Edge Before Dropping at the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Justin Thomas has charged up the leaderboard to get within one-stroke of leader Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Championship. On the par-5 10th hole, Matsuyama drained a lengthy putt and then Thomas answered with a birdie putt of his own that hung on the lip of the hole for what seemed like an eternity.

Thomas, who clearly wanted the putt to drop, walked the other direction and stood and watched. After the putt fell in he gave a spectacular hat-tip and then did a shoulder shrug that should he win, will be played over and over.