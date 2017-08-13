Video: Tim Tebow Got Drilled in the Head With a Fastball

Tim Tebow, playing for the Port St. Lucie Mets, was drilled in the head by a fastball from Tampa Yankees pitcher Trevor Lane on Saturday night. Despite the scary moment, Tebow popped right up, walked to first, and remained in the game.

As ESPN notes, Tebow has a .248 batting average, five home runs, and 25 RBI’s in 43 games since being called up to Port St. Lucie.