Watch Jon Rahm Hit a Shot Backwards at the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jon Rahm used an interesting strategy while playing the par-4 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship. Rahm’s ball ended up right next to the creek that runs down the left side of the fairway and instead of attempting to hit the ball like normal, which would have involved a very awkward stance, he elected to hit it using only his right hand with his back towards the hole.

Are you kidding me?