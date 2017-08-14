Baltimore Ravens' Prayers Answered With Thaddeus Lewis, Who Last Took an NFL Snap in December 2013

Thaddeus Lewis has signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

We have waived QB Dustin Vaughan and signed free agent QB Thaddeus Lewis. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2017

You may remember Thad Lewis from such NFL regular season appearances as the 2012 Cleveland Browns and 2013 Buffalo Bills. Those were of course the seasons where Colin Kaepernick was quarterbacking the 49ers in back-to-back NFC Championship Games.

More recently the Duke product spent some time with – but did not actually play for – the 2014 Houston Texans and 2015 Philadelphia Eagles. Lewis was unable to find playing time behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallett and Tom Savage on the (9-7) Texans and Sam Bradford and Mark Sanchez on the (7-9) Eagles. He spent last season on the San Francisco 49ers’ injured reserve.

Perhaps youth was a factor in the Ravens decision to pick Lewis off the scrap heap as he is 16 days younger than Kaepernick. Maybe Thad Lewis has a wife or girlfriend who is not as into tweeting out Django Unchained references. Hopefully Ravens fans’ prayers were answered with this signing.

Here’s a picture of Lewis shaking hands with Tom Brady nearly 4 years ago after the last start of Lewis’ career.