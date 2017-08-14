NFL USA Today Sports

Ben McAdoo is Into Some Weird Stuff

Ben McAdoo is Into Some Weird Stuff

Ben McAdoo is Into Some Weird Stuff

Odell Beckham reeled in another ridiculous one-handed grab during today’s New York Giants practice. The guy yelling “hell no” in the video sums it up quite nicely.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo, however, was nonplussed.

There is, of course, no way McAdoo didn’t react internally to Beckham’s one-handed snag. It’d be tough for any human coach — even a non-believer — to resist looking to the sky and basking in their good fortune.

One has to treat coachspeak like a bad summer blockbuster: all disbelief must be suspended or the absurdity of their comments become clear. Like, we can’t really be expected to take McAdoo at his word. And no one does.

Oddly, as a society, we’ve just agreed to let coaches say outlandish things like this and look the other way without calling b.s. so they can make vague points about the importance of fundamentals. Or not looking ahead, taking things one game at a time, and any other cliché.

Otherwise we might get a headache thinking about how McAdoo finds this:

… to be superior to this:

It’s probably best Giants fans not think too hard about the whole thing because they’ll inevitably be struck by the memory of David Tyree. Wouldn’t want them to be unable to enjoy it.

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 03: David Tyree #85 of the New York Giants catches a 32-yard pass from Eli Manning #10 as Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots attempts to knock it out and James Sanders #6 looks on in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Giants won the 17-14. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

 

