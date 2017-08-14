Ben McAdoo is Into Some Weird Stuff

Odell Beckham reeled in another ridiculous one-handed grab during today’s New York Giants practice. The guy yelling “hell no” in the video sums it up quite nicely.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

Giants coach Ben McAdoo, however, was nonplussed.

How does Giants coach Ben McAdoo react to Odell Beckham's spectacular, one-handed catches? "I like two hands on the ball better than one." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 14, 2017

There is, of course, no way McAdoo didn’t react internally to Beckham’s one-handed snag. It’d be tough for any human coach — even a non-believer — to resist looking to the sky and basking in their good fortune.

One has to treat coachspeak like a bad summer blockbuster: all disbelief must be suspended or the absurdity of their comments become clear. Like, we can’t really be expected to take McAdoo at his word. And no one does.

Oddly, as a society, we’ve just agreed to let coaches say outlandish things like this and look the other way without calling b.s. so they can make vague points about the importance of fundamentals. Or not looking ahead, taking things one game at a time, and any other cliché.

Otherwise we might get a headache thinking about how McAdoo finds this:

… to be superior to this:

It’s probably best Giants fans not think too hard about the whole thing because they’ll inevitably be struck by the memory of David Tyree. Wouldn’t want them to be unable to enjoy it.