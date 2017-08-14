USA Today Sports

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner Hanging Out on the Regular Now

Athletes and Celebrities

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner had so much fun hanging out the first time they decided to hang out again, which is usually what happens. And if you’re a big-name athlete planning multiple meet-ups with a member of Kardashian canon, the press is going to try frantically to keep up.

Although the nature of their relationship is unclear — Griffin could be advising her on comedy scripts or something totally platonic, you know — Clippers fans will be quick to worry about that family curse. They can take comfort knowing that this mythical force shouldn’t have too much impact as Griffin has a history of bad breaks–some of his choosing and others completely out of his control.

Definitely worth the risk for Blake. One only lives once.

[TMZ]

