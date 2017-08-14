Roundup: Boa Constrictor in the Attic; Bear Poops in SUV & How Facebook Squashes Competition From Startups

Elizabeth Turner, a model … a lively bar called, “Redneck Heaven” is opening in San Antonio … “Florida family discovers boa constrictor living in attic for years” … it was a bad summer for movie studio chains … a bear broke into an SUV, took it far a ride, pooped, and crashed the vehicle … Jennifer Lawrence remains awesome … bummer to read: “The New Copycats: How Facebook Squashes Competition From Startups” … Applebee’s is closing over 100 locations, blames millennials … warning: Sad. “Widowed Early, A Cancer Doctor Writes About The Harm Of Medical Debt” … a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of protestors and killed a 32-year old Charlottesville woman … here are details on the white supremacist, who was a Trump supporter from Ohio …

Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell is the next big NFL showdown; the Cowboys are going to miss the playoffs, and interviews with Peter King of MMQB, former Jets safety Kerry Rhodes, and my favorite gambler. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Athletes who play professionally in the Silicon Valley would be wise to follow Andre Iguodala’s lead for a post-career in the technology space. [Sport Techie]

This has been an aggressive year – verbally, at least – for David Shaw of Stanford. [Mercury News]

“The 2007 Patriots built the modern NFL.” [The Ringer]

This is a good read about one of the best players in LaSalle basketball history, Michael Brooks, who died in 2016. [Philly.com]

Evelyn Lozada has called off her engagement to Carl Crawford. Her camp is claiming infidelity. [Us Weekly]

Muggsy Bogues was part of one of the best high school basketball teams of all-time at Dunbar in the early 1980s, but he had to pretend he wanted to be a dental hygienist to get in. [The Postgame]

Powerful story on how Silicon Valley taking over journalism – as what happened at the New Republic – rarely works out. [The Atlantic]

This is something out of a movie: A car falling seven stories, head first. Happened in Austin, Texas.

Here’s the Jennifer Lawrence “pole dancing” video that was mentioned in the article above.