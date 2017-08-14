NCAAB USA Today Sports

Marvin Bagley III Picks Duke, Who Are Loaded

Marvin Bagley III Picks Duke, Who Are Loaded

Marvin Bagley III — after ESPN made us sit through a block of baseball highlights, Ezekiel Elliott news, and an NBA rest essay to get to the reveal — announced he will be taking his talents to Duke.

Bagley, who is considered by many to be the best incoming freshman in the country, joins a loaded Duke starting lineup, which Kentucky Sports Radio projected earlier as follows:

G – Trevon Duval, Freshman (True point guard replacing Frank Jackson; top-ranked point guard and ranked fifth overall in the 2017 ESPN 100)
G – Gary Trent Jr., Freshman (Top-ranked shooting guard and seventh overall player in 2017 ESPN 100)
G – Grayson Allen, Senior (Veteran leader with championship experience; preseason Naismith Player of the Year candidate; NCAA All-American)
F – Marvin Bagley, Freshman 
F/C – Wendell Carter Jr., Freshman (Top-ranked power forward and fourth overall player in 2017 ESPN 100)

As an aside, it feels like Grayson Allen has been there for a decade.

Commence the hate for this super-team…

UPDATE: wow:

