Ric Flair Dealing With "Tough Medical Issues"

Ric Flair was hospitalized on Saturday morning; at the time his management team told Pro Wrestling Sheet this was for “routine monitoring” and put a statement on social media that there was “no reason to panic.”

However, early this morning, Melinda Morris Zanoni, who is CEO of Legacy Talent, which reps Flair, posted these messages on Twitter and Facebook:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Definitely keep Flair, 68, in your thoughts. It goes without saying that he was a transcendent performer in the pro wrestling genre, and hopefully he can pull through these challenges.

