Smylie Kaufman Engaged to Former Auburn Cheerleader Francie Harris

Pro golfer Smylie Kaufman recently asked his longtime girlfriend, Francie Harris, a former cheerleader at Auburn, to marry him at the Shoal Creek Golf & Country Club in Alabama. As Kaufman implies in his Instagram caption, the two began dating in high school and stayed together long distance while he was at LSU and she was at Auburn. Congrats to the couple!

This will forever be my favorite fairway! I can't wait to marry you, Smylie Kaufman! #fairwayfinds

A post shared by Francie (@fairwayfinds) on

Big Happy birthday to this girl! Cheers to you and many more adventures! #24 #olderthanluckie

A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on

We made a fierce team out on the links today #caddie 🐅

A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on

Auburn Gameday!

A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on

