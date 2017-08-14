NBA USA Today Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers Goon Doesn't Think Stephen Curry is a Top 10 Player in the NBA

It’s August, meaning it’s football time, and it’s difficult for NBA items to cut through the news cycle. But because we love Stephen Curry here at The Big Lead, a mention of this nonsense seems necessary:

Dahntay Jones, a 36-year old designated goon for the Cavs, was asked about the 2nd best point guard in NBA history, and Jones said the Curry wasn’t a top 10 player in the NBA.

“People get mad at me, because I don’t declare him a top-10 player in the NBA, which is fine,” Jones replied. “I’ve got him on the outside – like 11, 12.”

It’s difficult for me to even feign outrage over this because it’s so insanely dumb. Two titles. Two MVPs. Basically every three-point NBA record in addition to being the driving force of the league’s obsession with the 3-pointer.

