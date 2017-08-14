Tiger Woods Had Five Different Drugs In His System When Arrested

Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May. A toxicology report released on Monday detailed a list of substances Woods had ingested, including Vicodin, Dilaudid and Xanax.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Wednesday and will enter a diversion program that would clear his record if he completes it. As a result of the criminal investigation being closed, the toxicology report was released by the Paul Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s the list of what the report found in his system:

-Hydrocodone, the generic form of a painkiller branded as Vicodin. -Hydromorphone, a strong painkiller commonly known as Dilaudid. -Alprazolam, a mood and sleep drug commonly known as Xanax. -Zolpidem, a sleep drug commonly known as Ambien. -Delta-9 carboxy THC, a muscle relaxant that is also the substance the body metabolizes after marijuana is consumed.

Woods initially claimed he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication after his arrested. Clearly this was not that.

He has since released a statement claiming he finished a treatment program.