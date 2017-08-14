MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Bleacher-Based Yankees Vlogger Does in 40 Seconds What Ken Burns Couldn't Do Hours

Perhaps you’ve never been to Yankee Stadiumand are wondering what it’s like. This. This is what it’s like. A bleacher-based vlogger (Joez McFly) filming himself bursting with bravado only to be silenced seconds later when a bitter rival (Rafael Devers) blasts a game-tying ninth-inning home run — then having the fortitude to post it online.

You could spend months trying to accurately document the experience and never capture the spot-on tone delivered in this vignette. Masterful work, even if unintentional.

