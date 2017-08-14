VIDEO: Bleacher-Based Yankees Vlogger Does in 40 Seconds What Ken Burns Couldn't Do Hours

Sneak peak to tonights reaction. #Chapman vs devers 2 strikes 1 out.. the stadium as electric as its been all year until….#yankees #RedSox pic.twitter.com/DEy83luDNN — Joezmcfly (@JoezMcfLy) August 14, 2017

Perhaps you’ve never been to Yankee Stadiumand are wondering what it’s like. This. This is what it’s like. A bleacher-based vlogger (Joez McFly) filming himself bursting with bravado only to be silenced seconds later when a bitter rival (Rafael Devers) blasts a game-tying ninth-inning home run — then having the fortitude to post it online.

You could spend months trying to accurately document the experience and never capture the spot-on tone delivered in this vignette. Masterful work, even if unintentional.

[MLB.com]