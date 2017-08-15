Roundup: Tom Cruise Injured on the Set; High School Football Player Dies; & the History of the Duck Tales Theme Song

Ana Cheri, kind of a big deal on Instagram … “The Congressional Map Has A Record-Setting Bias Against Democrats” … you’re in a photo at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, but you’re “not an angry racist,” sure … “Couple sends fake letter from sheriff’s office in an effort to keep his job” … there’s just no way anyone is actually getting this noise canceling helmet … at what point does the US shoot down North Korea test missiles that are close to Guam? … I love the Duck Tales theme song, but it is not the “catchiest single minute in music” … steal textbooks from University bookstore, sell them to a competing store, profit (and get arrested) … actress Nikki Reed and her husband are going to turn off their phones for a month after their child is born … “Fleas are testing positive for the plague in parts of Arizona” … prostitutes in Amsterdam are trying to form a brothel …

McGregor – Mayweather will be the most pirated event of in pay-per-view history. [Yahoo Sports]

The LA Clippers better tread lightly with this new stadium. Residents are not happy, and sound like they’re going to fight it. [LA Times]

Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell is the next big NFL showdown; the Cowboys are going to miss the playoffs, and interviews with Peter King of MMQB, former Jets safety Kerry Rhodes, and my favorite gambler. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Luka Doncic is a reason to get excited for the 2018 NBA Draft. [Euro Hoops]

At some point, these post-Olympics-ghost-town stories all sound the same. [ESPN]

A high school football player in New York died after a log fell on his head during a training camp drill. [Newsday]

Carson Wentz isn’t happy the Eagles lost Jordan Matthews. The Vandy star was well-liked in the locker room. [NJ.com]

Florida Gators assistant coaches got pay raises. Their defensive line coach now makes $600,000. [Florida 24/7 Sports]

I’ve never heard of sepsis, but it nearly killed a college basketball coach this summer. [CBS Sports]

Fast Times at Ridgemont High turns 35! [Variety]

Kate Upton, behind-the-scenes of a Shape Magazine shoot.

OUCH. Tom Cruise clearly was injured during this stunt.