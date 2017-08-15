Ian Kinsler Ripped Angel Hernandez After Being Ejected

Ian Kinsler was ejected from a game against the Texas Rangers Monday night. The Detroit Tigers second baseman was given the heave in the middle of an at-bat after arguing balls and strikes with umpire Angel Hernandez. On Tuesday he had a priceless reaction to what happened next.
After he was tossed, Kinsler was audibly heard hurling NSFW language at Hernandez, telling him to do his “f-ing job”:
Starting to think Ian Kinsler has an issue with stupid, incompetent umpires. #Tigers @mlb #AngelHernandez pic.twitter.com/SzeB5Ndr8h
Kinsler was asked about the ejection today and here’s what he had to say:
He continued:
And he finished off with this gem:
For the record, Angel Hernandez is a terrible umpire. It’s an indisputable fact. I mean, he’s not Joe West bad, but he’s in the same category.
