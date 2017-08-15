Ian Kinsler Ripped Angel Hernandez After Being Ejected

Ian Kinsler was ejected from a game against the Texas Rangers Monday night. The Detroit Tigers second baseman was given the heave in the middle of an at-bat after arguing balls and strikes with umpire Angel Hernandez. On Tuesday he had a priceless reaction to what happened next.

After he was tossed, Kinsler was audibly heard hurling NSFW language at Hernandez, telling him to do his “f-ing job”:

Kinsler was asked about the ejection today and here’s what he had to say:

Kinsler was asked if he was surprised how quickly he was ejected: "No, I'm surprised at how bad of an umpire he is." Angel Hernandez — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

Wow. Ian Kinsler just became one of my favorite athletes. That’s an amazing quote.

He continued:

“He’s messing with baseball games, blatantly,” Kinsler said of Hernandez. “It has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game.” — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) August 15, 2017

Kinsler: "I'm just saying it's pretty obvious that he needs to stop ruining baseball games." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 15, 2017

And he finished off with this gem:

Ian Kinsler said he hasn't heard from MLB about getting tossed last night. He then said Angel Hernandez needs to re-evaluate his career. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 15, 2017

Daaaaaamn Ian, you savage!

For the record, Angel Hernandez is a terrible umpire. It’s an indisputable fact. I mean, he’s not Joe West bad, but he’s in the same category.