Jim Halpert Leads All Scorers In Dunder Mifflin Loss To TCU

Jim Halpert scored a game-high 27 points, and Meredith Palmer added 17, but it wasn’t enough as TCU defeated the Longhorns 107-81 in Australia, where TCU statisticians inserted characters from The Office into the official box score.

Here’s the story: TCU is playing an exhibition tour in Australia, and according to the Dallas Morning News, one of the foes — the “Longhorns” — did not offer any names to correspond with the jersey numbers in the official scorebook. So TCU had some fun with it.

Halpert was 10-for-14 from the field, and had nine rebounds off the bench, helping make up for a dreadful performance from Ryan Howard, who was 1-for-4 from the field and had just three points and five rebounds in 40 minutes. The Longhorns also didn’t get much out of Angela Martin or Kevin Malone, a pair of starters who combined for just two points on 1-for-4 shooting. Michael Scott scored 13 on 5-for-8 shooting, but other than Halpert’s 28, and seven points from Dwight Schrute, Dunder-Mifflin got little from its bench.

Frankly it’s no surprise to see Halpert humbly carrying the team despite coming off the bench. We’ve always known the talent was there, but Halpert can sometimes disappear for long stretches offensively, and has long been criticized for his reluctance to shoot. In the future, he’ll need some more help from Pam Beesly, who went 0-for-2 from the field and the foul line.