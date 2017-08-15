Rob Ryan to Colin Cowherd: "I appreciate everything about my wife, not just her feet"

Rob Ryan is doing the FS1 car wash today and was generally engaging and charismatic during his 20 minutes with Colin Cowherd. Toward the end, though, things went a bit off the rails when the well-coiffed defensive coordinator started talking about Jeff Bridges, then further off the course when he alluded to his brother Rex’s foot fascination with a zinger doubling as a romantic tribute to his own wife.

We’re coming up on the 7th anniversary of the Ryan-foot revelations. That they are still comically relevant is impressive. Time flies when you’re cracking toe-related jokes.