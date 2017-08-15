Tim Tebow is a Good Guy: Example No. 9,382

Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma's day. Biggest smile she's had since her stroke. @TimTebow 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9G2Y9JxJk0 — Danny Terp (@YungDaniel300) August 13, 2017

No sane person claims Tim Tebow was the most gifted NFL quarterback to lead a huddle. No sane person believes he should be hitting cleanup for the New York Mets either. But no one who has paid any attention at all to the two-sport athlete’s career over the last decade can argue that he’s a good dude.

In fact, his Good Dude score is historically high, dwarfing both his completion percentage and batting average.

The St. Lucie outfielder’s latest nice guy move was saying hello to Miss Margaret, whose grandson owns a camera phone and knows how to ask for what he wants.

Miss Margaret was deeply moved.

In retrospect, it was a smart move to ask Tebow to simply say a few words instead of say, homering, for his older fan. There’s a good chance that would have ended in disappointment.