WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Annihilated Another Baseball

Giancarlo Stanton is absolutely on fire. The Miami Marlins slugger destroyed another baseball on Tuesday, hammering yet another home run.

Stanton is a monster. That’s home runs in six-straight games and 23 in 35 games. This one went 432 feet and had an exit velocity of 107 mph.

Stanton is on a tear right now and is on pace to hit 60 home runs.