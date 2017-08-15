WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Annihilated Another Baseball

Giancarlo Stanton is absolutely on fire. The Miami Marlins slugger destroyed another baseball on Tuesday, hammering yet another home run.
Check this out:
SIX straight games with a HR. No. 44 overall.@Giancarlo818 is #JustThatGood. @nikebaseball pic.twitter.com/L52X6ezTwj
— MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2017
Stanton is a monster. That’s home runs in six-straight games and 23 in 35 games. This one went 432 feet and had an exit velocity of 107 mph.
Stanton is on a tear right now and is on pace to hit 60 home runs.
