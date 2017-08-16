Atlanta Falcons Fans Will be Able to Look at a Closed Chick Fil-A on Sundays

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the fancy new home of the Atlanta Falcons, includes a Chick Fil-A. Darren Rovell took a picture of it.

Zaxby's now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn't mean Chick Fil-A isn't in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017

Most NFL games are played on Sundays. The fast-food joint is closed on Sundays. The problem is self-evident.

This means that the Chick Fil-A will be more of a monument to flavor or a modern art exhibit than a restaurant. It will tantalize hungry Falcons fans, perhaps conjuring memories of the last time they had satisfaction within their reach but couldn’t capitalize.

Kind of mean, really.

One prediction: the location will do bananas business during the one Thursday night game on the home slate.