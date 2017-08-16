Bob Holly and Billy Gunn Had a Lively Twitter Exchange

Earlier this week, former WWE Hardcore Champion Bob Holly shared a pretty uncontroversial photo of himself enjoying a summer vacation in Door County, Wisconsin:

Door County Wisconsin, on the Green Bay side. pic.twitter.com/jIDx2J2Cte — Bob Holly (@TheBobHolly) August 14, 2017

Holly, who is still occasionally booked for independent wrestling events, looks pretty damn good for a 54-year old in my reckoning. However, his former in-ring opponent — and, at least according to this audio clip from a couple years ago, close friend — Billy Gunn chided him for it, and Holly had an amazing response:

No just got off the gas (ped's) unlike you!!! — Bob Holly (@TheBobHolly) August 14, 2017

Gunn, 53, was fired from his job as a trainer for WWE’s developmental branch NXT in 2015 after he tested positive for PED’s in a powerlifting competition. Since last November, he’s been wrestling in New Japan, where, alleged enhancers notwithstanding, he looks 20 years younger than his age: