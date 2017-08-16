Cal Football Field Experiences First Notable Moment Since Stanford Band Play

Justin Wilcox is about to start his first season as head coach of the California Golden Bears football team. He’s inheriting a team that finished 5-7 for the second time in three seasons and a program that hasn’t won a Pac-12 title since 2006. They’ve only finished the season ranked six times since 1978. The last notable moment that took place on the Cal football field involved the Stanford band.

Until last night.

Give me a….C! Welcome Class of 2021. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/HtRV2eiMwX — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) August 16, 2017

That is the “largest human letter” ever and it was written on the Cal football field by the Cal Class of 2021.What a tremendous moment for Cal football. They should get a banner made to hang between their Armed Forces Bowl banners.