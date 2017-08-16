Roundup: There's a Cheetos Restaurant in NYC; Golfer vs. Columnist; & Groundhog Blamed for Park Incident

Gigi and Bella Hadid, who some people think are the new Hilton sisters … “Number of Americans Caught Underpaying Some Taxes Surges 40%” … Steven Soderbergh, back … “What a Fraternity Hazing Death Revealed About the Painful Search for an Asian-American Identity” … if you are married to a Trump supporter, Harper’s Bazaar suggests you divorce them … “Residents baffled after couple buys street in San Francisco neighborhood” … down syndrome is disappearing in Iceland … well, this is depressing: “Texas, Arkansas take opposite directions insuring their poor” … man finds this fat rattlesnake on his property in New Orleans … “You Can’t Get a Table at Manhattan’s Cheetos Restaurant” … thousands are missing in Sierra Leone after a mudslide, 270 bodies have been found … “Sex offender accused of masturbating in park blames groundhog” …

“But as part of a roster assembled with athletes from coast to coast, from gated-community neighborhoods to neighborhoods where the only gates are in front of windows and doors, Bennett’s national-anthem stance — or lack thereof — is distracting and potentially divisive.” [The News Tribune]

Pro golfer gets in the face of a columnist for calling him the “Worst Player Ever To Win A Major.” [Golf.com]

Miami receiver Kenny Stills isn’t kneeling anymore. His reasons are excellent, but probably won’t get much media coverage. [Miami Herald]

Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell is the next big NFL showdown; the Cowboys are going to miss the playoffs, and interviews with Peter King of MMQB, former Jets safety Kerry Rhodes, and my favorite gambler. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Ranking the best MAC QBs since 2000. [Sporting News]

Mildly surprised about this piece on Giannis getting a massive sneaker deal. Great player, but can he sell shoes? [ESPN]

I don’t see a scenario where John Fox keeps his job, but could Mitch Trubisky save it? [Tribune]

Russell Wilson did a nice thing for a golf instructor. [News Tribune]

Boston radio host at WEEI popped for DUI. [Globe]

Along Came Polly was on cable this week, and this scene is excellent.

This video is excellent. It’s long, but wait until you get to the Mr. Rogers part.