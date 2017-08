Las Vegas ABC affiliate KNTV brings word that Harrah’s is testing a new “easy” blackjack game at Caesar’s Palace. Essentially, the way this works is you and the dealer each get dealt one card instead of two, and you play to 11 instead of 21. What this really does is strip all the strategy out of the game — there are no splits or double downs. The game resembles “War” about as much as it does blackjack.

Given how basic the game is, would it be that surprising if it catches on?