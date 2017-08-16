Ezekiel Elliott's Accuser Allegedly Broached Idea of Blackmailing Him With Sex Tapes

Ezekiel Elliott’s plan to appeal his six-game suspension continues to take shape. Today, Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported that there are documented text messages between Elliott’s accuser and one of her friends in which the accuser broached the idea of selling a sex tape with herself and Elliott:

The exchange is contained in the 160-page report prepared by NFL investigators into allegations that Elliott committed multiple acts of violence against ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. Within that report, investigators noted a September 2016 text message exchange between Thompson and a friend, in which Thompson raised the idea of selling sex videos of herself and Elliott. During the conversation, Thompson’s friend suggested, “we could black mail him w[ith] that,” to which Thompson responded, “I want to bro.” The NFL’s report also stated that Thompson admitted registering an email address titled “ezekielelliott sex vids” in August 2016.

Robinson’s full report features the entire text exchange.

Earlier this week, we learned that Elliott alleged that Thompson made repeated threats to ruin his career, including, according to Elliott, saying, “You are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.”

Elliott also filed a harassment report with the Frisco, Texas police after Thompson allegedly called him 50-plus times in less than eight hours.

Clearly, the intent of these leaks is to impugn Thompson’s credibility. But it doesn’t change the fact that the NFL determined Thompson is a victim of domestic violence, finding evidence that Elliott “engaged in physical violence” against her three times in one week. A victim doesn’t need to behave perfectly to remain a victim.

All of the information leaked was in the hands of the NFL when the league made the conclusion that domestic violence had occurred and that Elliott would be suspended for six games. It remains to be seen if this information, now that it is public, will have any impact on Elliott’s appeal, given that it is being heard by the same people who presided over the first investigation and punishment process.