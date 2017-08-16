Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor To Wear 8-Ounce Gloves In Megafight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor got their wish. On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to allow the pair to wear 8-ounce gloves during their bout on August 26.

The NSAC’s rules mandate that fights taking place above 147 pounds must be contested with 10-ounce gloves. Mayweather and McGregor will fight at 154 pounds, but both signed waivers and wanted to use the smaller gloves. McGregor has used 4-ounce gloves — which are little more than knuckle protectors — during his career in mixed martial arts, while Mayweather has spent most of his career using 8-ounce gloves.

The NSAC says this will be a one-time exception to its glove size rule, and that it was allowed because this is a “unique” matchup. Also on Wednesday, veteran official Robert Byrd was appointed to oversee the bout in the ring.

The smaller gloves certainly favor McGregor in the fight, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’ll be an overwhelming underdog. Mayweather is used to 8-ounce gloves, and while the UFC lightweight champion’s power could be a factor, it almost certainly won’t change the expected outcome.

Mayweather might be 40, but he’s been boxing virtually his entire life. McGregor is in his first professional bout. Glove size won’t have anything to do with the anticipated outcome of a wide decision for Mayweather. “Money May” is too good at avoiding punishment and is so smart in the ring he should run circles around McGregor.

Wednesday’s news on glove size was surprising, but shouldn’t have any appreciable impact on the fight.