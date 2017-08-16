Teddy Bridgewater is the Inspiration for a Real New Children's Book Named "Little Bear Teddy"

Teddy Bridgewater, who is coming back from his horrific knee injury that caused him to miss all of last year with the Minnesota Vikings, is making his appearance in a new children’s book series. That book series, “Little Bear Teddy,” is written by Erika Cardona. Cardona in the past has been described as Bridgewater’s girlfriend, and in the bio on the book website, it says that she “decided to write these stories based on her best friend’s dream.”

You can even get an autographed copy of the book signed by Teddy Bridgewater.

In a case of life imitating daytime talk radio, Bridgewater now has a children’s book named after him, as envisioned by Dan LeBatard over a year ago. Of course, it’s not entitled “Teddy Bridgewater,” as far as we know does not involve a stuffed animal saving a town from a flood, and does not include a pig best friend named Kevin Pittsnogle.