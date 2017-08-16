Texas State Bobcats Football's Core Values Include "No Drugs," "No Stealing" and "No Weapons"

The Texas State Bobcats football team underwent some media training on Tuesday. One media member posted a picture from the event which showed the literal writing on the wall. The writing spelled out the football team’s core values which include honesty, treat women with respect, no drugs, no stealing and no weapons. Not all of those are traditional “values,” but they are all good solid suggestions for life in general. The university’s core values are not quite as specific.
