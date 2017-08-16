This Is a Very Well Done Parody of Eminem's "Stan" Written from Kyrie to LeBron

While the Kyrie-LeBron drama has simmered down a bit in recent days, unless / until Kyrie is traded there is the feeling that it will be there just waiting to pop up again with a new slight on social media.

This parody video from the AOK YouTube channel is very well done. The rhythm, lyrics, vocals and animation are all a lot of fun; the line that will get the most pickup is, “I know you got my last email, I even CC’ed Brian Windhorst.”

The odds of this video going very viral are approximately 100,000%.