Dee Gordon, MUCH faster than a catcher. pic.twitter.com/MmZvaipU4T — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 16, 2017

The Giants are at the Miami Marlins for an afternoon game. We’ll find out after this game if the result of a play in the third inning causes Nick Hundley to just walk away from the game in shame.

With two on and two out, Hundley hit a chopper in the hole on the right side. Dee Gordon, the Marlins second baseman, was positioned toward the second base bag initially, but ranged over, and when no one was covering the bag, just beat Hundley to the base to end the inning.