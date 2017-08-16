WATCH: Wil Myers Stole Second, Third And Home In One Inning

Wil Myers isn’t known as a big-time base-stealer. The San Diego Padres first baseman did swipe 28 bags last season, but only had 11 this year. That is, until Wednesday afternoon’s game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Myers reached on a single and then things got interesting. He proceeded to steal second base, then third base, and capped the feat by stealing home. All in one inning.

Check it out:

Wil saw the (steal) sign. He opened up our eyes! 👀 #PadresWBW pic.twitter.com/eObK5tJpEI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2017

Myers became just the 51st player to accomplish the “steal cycle” in one inning. The last player to do it was Dee Gordon on July 1, 2011 when he was still with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In fact, Myers, Gordon and Jayson Werth are the only players to steal three bases in an inning in the last 20 years.

Myers also became just the third first baseman since 2000 to steal three bases in a game…and he did it all in one inning.

So yeah, that was quite an afternoon for the Padres first baseman on the basepaths.