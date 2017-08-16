You Can't Cover Christian McCaffrey With a Linebacker

The Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans were practicing together. That meant that first round pick Christian McCaffrey had an opportunity to embarrass someone other than his own teammates.

So this just happened. pic.twitter.com/pyaGLxzUoI — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) August 16, 2017

The victim in the above video is Wesley Woodyard, a 10-year veteran who started 10 games a season ago for the Titans. He won’t be the only one made to look foolish in a split second this year by McCaffrey. Covering him with a linebacker is going to be a difficult task.

Earlier in camp, video emerged of him turning all-pro linebacker Luke Kuechly around a few times.

McCaffrey is going to be a better version of what guys like Darren Sproles and Danny Woodhead have brought to offenses coming out of the backfield, and he’s going to put some guys in some highlight reels they don’t want to be a part of when the season starts.